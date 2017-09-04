RTI reveals 26K fined at wrongly-marked crossing

The motorist is now demanding that his, as well as others' E-challan, be cancelled

A Mulund-based resident, Mehul Vyas, who was fined by the police for halting at the zebra crossing line at Sonapur Junction in Mulund, which was marked at the wrong place, has now used RTI as a weapon.

His RTI query revealed that 26,000 people have been fined in the last seven months for the same offence, at the same spot. The motorist is now demanding that his, as well as others' E-challan, be cancelled.

However, the police are reluctant to cancel the challan and have also written a letter to the civic body asking them to repaint the zebra crossing at least at 16 locations in Mulund to avoid such issues in the future.

The zebra crossing lines are supposed to be painted ahead of the signal so that pedestrians can cross the road and are at a safe distance from cars and motorists.

However, on many city roads, the zebra crossing lines are painted before the signal and are also faded. According to Mulund traffic police, they have sent a letter to BMC chief executive engineer requesting them to repaint the zebra crossing lines.

"The police have rejected to cancel my E-challan. They are aware that it is wrong on their part and the senior officer has also acknowledged the mistake. They need to fix the issue first and then fine the motorists," Vyas said.