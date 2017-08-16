RSS to step up boycott of 'Made in China' goods

According to the RSS, the Chinese move to increase its supply of raw material, products and equipment in India will not only adversely impact various sectors, but will also pose a serious security threat

As the India-China war of words continues over the Bhutan border dispute, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliate organisations propose to step up the 'Boycott Made In China'' agitation in Mumbai, and the rest of Maharashtra. According to the RSS, the Chinese move to increase its supply of raw material, products and equipment in India will not only adversely impact various sectors, but will also pose a serious security threat. On Tuesday, the RSS and its affiliate organisations held a protest march in the city with a call to wake up against the bullying tactics of China.

They also plan to organise public meetings and conduct door-to-door campaigns with an appeal to dump Chinese products. According to Swadesh Jagran Manch (SJM), which is observing 2017 as "anti-China year," it has so far mobilised support from one crore people across the country who have decided to boycott Chinese products.

RSS Swayamsevak Mahendra Soni told DNA,'' Steadily and silently the Chinese invasion of another nature is already underway. The Chinese companies are aggressively bidding for the much ambitious infrastructure projects including sea link, expressway, metro rail in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra. This apart, the Chinese are increasing their presence in the fast growing solar power capacity, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, and trade and commerce in general. It is high time we become vigilant.''

Soni said the Chinese goods, which have 'won' the reputation of being 'cheap, use and throw,' may lead to the closure of industries especially from the micro, small and medium sectors leading to rise in unemployment. "More importantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make In India initiative is relevant if it is also Made by Indians. We will have to keep in mind the long-term national considerations than the short term economic gains,'' he added.