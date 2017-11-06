Rock On! Dharavi teens to perform at London fest

The teenagers will be performing with three-time Grammy award winner and global artiste Angelique Kidjo and other emerging artistes from all over the world

Six teenagers from a rock band comprising Dharavi ragpickers' children will be performing at the EFG London Jazz Festival, going to be held in London's Roundhouse on November 12. The teenagers, between 17 and 23 years old, include Shailesh Agre, Shital Rathod, Vicky Shinde, Durgesh K, Surya Kannan and Niveda Chandrashekhar. They will be leaving for the UK in the wee hours of Monday.

"I am very happy and excited to perform with great talented artistes in the UK and I will learn many things from all of them," said Surya Kannan, a member from Dharavi Rocks.

"All the six performers belong to an underprivileged family. They have been selected to perform in On Mass, an international festival of Roundhouse and they will also be performing during the EFG London Jazz festival 2017 from November 10 to 19," said Vinod Shetty, Founder of ACORN Foundation (India).

"All the expenses for the trip have been borne by the Roundhouse, supported by Arts Council England," Shetty added

The teenagers will be performing with three-time Grammy award winner and global artiste Angelique Kidjo and other emerging artistes from all over the world. After reaching London, the teenagers will be trained for over four days and will later perform different forms like beat boxing, drumming, hip-hop dancing and rap.

"I am feeling lucky I get a chance to perform in the UK. Earlier, I used to rap and do beat boxing. Later on, when I joined Dharavi Rocks, I learned drums. Dharavi Rocks inspires me to play the music I perform these days," said Surya.

"Music is a form of expression and it doesn't need any language. These intensive workshops and platforms are giving the Dharavi children a chance to express themselves. Music has been a saviour for most of the kids in Dharavi, who usually fall prey to drug addiction," said Shetty.