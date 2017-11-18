Rlys starts removal of food stalls from Mumbai Central

The work kicked off from Mumbai Central station. Authorities have said they will identify more such locations at every station and remove all commercial hubs from the region

The Railways have started demolishing the food stalls that had mushroomed on the foot over bridges on Thursday. The work kicked off from Mumbai Central station. Authorities have said they will identify more such locations at every station and remove all commercial hubs from the region.

One of the food stalls on platforms 1-2 was demolished on November 16 at Mumbai Central station. The stall was barely yards away from the FOB staircase landing. Such structures could lead to hazards, officials said.

"We are taking steps as per the report prepared by the multi-disciplinary committee, which has asked to ease congestion," said a WR official.

The stalls will also be removed from Churchgate. There are three departmental stalls that need to be relocated from Marine Lines and Charni Road stations. At Marine Lines, there is a catering stall at the south of platform 1. It has to be shifted to the north.

There are catering units on platforms 2 and 3, which, too, need to be removed from Charni Road station. This is causing infringement for smooth flow of train commuters. According to sources, there is a significant change of policy to create more space on platforms. Extra food stalls that are hindering the movement of people will be removed.