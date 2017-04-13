Rly staffer beats up advocate, CCTV footage goes viral

The MRA Marg police on Tuesday registered a non-cognisable offence against a female senior Commercial Manager of Central Railway for allegedly assaulting an advocate over an alleged official dispute. The victim is an advocate on the Railway Panel. A video in which the assault act was captured went viral on social media after the incident.

As per Delia Fernandez, the incident occurred around 2:30 pm on Monday inside the administration building of CST while she was standing near the lift. "The railway staffer had some official issues with me. She grabbed my hair and started beating me. She kept on kicking me while I was shouting for help lying on the ground," Fernandez told DNA.

The issue then spread like wild fire in the entire CST building, after which a senior railway officer rushed to the spot and ended the scuffle. Fernandez was then taken to the hospital and later approached the police. "I was beaten so badly, but the police only registered a non-cognisable offence," she said.