Right to pee activists protest, detained

Over 10 women activists from the Right to Pee campaign were detained by the Malabar Hill police for wanting to protest outside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' bungalow. According to the activists, they wanted to meet the CM on the occasion of World Toilet Day on Sunday and show the government the ground reality of open defecation in Mumbai slums.

Following the CM's announcement declaring Mumbai open defecation free (ODF) on October 2, the women from BMC's M ward started a survey in the area's slums where they reside in order to check the toilet facilities provided by the civic authority to the residents. After surveying 100 toilets, the women wanted to meet the CM on November 19 and speak about the issue.

Supriya Jan, Right To Pee activist, said, "Earlier we had written several mails to the CM for an appointment but we did not receive a reply. We do not agree with the fact that Mumbai is ODF. This is why we women decided to conduct a survey. We wanted to gift pictures of open defecation and poor toilet facilities to prove the ground reality. We were denied to enter the bungalow, and when we staged a silent protest, the police took us to the police station. We were detained in the police station for five hours."

Vinod Kamble, Senior Police Inspector, Malabar Hill Police station, said, "We brought the activists who had assembled outside the Chief Minister's bungalow and we made them understand that they cannot gather on the street. They were given a warning and were let off. No police action has been taken against them."