Resignation of senior University of Mumbai prof kept hanging

Over a month after a senior professor from the University of Mumbai tendered his resignation, the varsity is yet to accept it and has asked him to continue his duties until it gives the nod.

Dr Sanjay Ranade, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Communication and Journalism, had tendered his resignation in November 2017 citing the overall mess at the university as a reason for his decision. Ranade had recently come under the scanner after the former head of the department, Dr Sunder Rajdeep, registered a case against him and his colleague Daivata Patil in September under the Prevention of Atrocities Act at the BKC police station. Rajdeep had alleged that Ranade and his colleague Patil used casteist slurs against him.

With the case still ongoing, the varsity has not accepted his resignation and asked him to continue his duties until a decision is taken in this regard. A letter addressed to Ranade by the incharge Registrar Dinesh Kamble has asked him to attend classes to ensure it does not affect the day-to-day functioning of the department. “ As per the norms, the administration has decided to not accept Ranade ‘s resignation until the case is ongoing,” said Kamble.

Ranade said he has been doing his duties religiously since the resignation was not yet accepted. “The letter by the registrar is based on false allegations made by some people who want to tarnish my image,” he added.