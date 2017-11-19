Residents' associations across India meet in Ghatkopar to discuss waste

The associations shared their ideas of waste management with an aim to inspire each other for the segregation of waste at the local level, rather than depending upon the civic body in their cities

Resident welfare associations from across the country met on Saturday to discuss the successes and challenges they experienced, at the fifth national Conference of Resident Welfare Associations (CoRWA) at Ghatkopar. The associations shared their ideas of waste management with an aim to inspire each other for the segregation of waste at the local level, rather than depending upon the civic body in their cities.

"Children are the best sources to make parents and societies aware of how waste can be managed at the local level," said Bandra-based Shyama Kulkarni, member of Action for Good Governance and Networking in India (AGNI).

According to the resident association member, segregating waste in schools help children learn and achieve practical experience.

Nitesh Jadhav, member of Goregaon (E)-based Advanced Locality Management (ALM), said, "We were inspired to come together as a society and segregate waste after we witnessed the fire incident at Deonar dumping ground. It should be an individual social responsibility rather than just being the responsibility of a civic authority. More than BMC, we are responsible for managing the waste we produce."

Resident associations from different cities shared their ideas on various ways to keep the area 'swachh' and manage waste. Rekha Chari, a resident association member of Malleshwaram in Bengaluru, said, "We created a school outreach programme where students were told to bring waste from their home in order to learn waste segregation in their school premises. We raise these issues with our local representatives on a daily basis in order to make sure waste is collected and managed properly."

Udya Shriname, resident association member from Visakhapatnam, added, "Having a proactive administration is important for successful waste management. Segreagation and composting is the only solution to get rid of the waste problems across cities."