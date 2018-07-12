Rescued Russell's Viper delivers 36 hatchlings at Haffkine Institute in Mumbai

A Russell's Viper rescued from Pune in June and currently housed at the Haffkine Institute for Training, Research and Testing delivered 36 hatchlings last week.

The Institute located at Parel houses over 24 Russell's Viper and it is the only government institute in India permitted to keep snakes, study them and prepare anti-venom.

"The snake was rescued from Baramati, Pune district near a house and brought to the Institute. This is their breeding season and we generally take precautions while catching them during this time to avoid any casualties," said Ashirwad Raorane, snakeman at Haffkine Institute.

Unlike other snake species, this breed does not lay eggs but hatches them inside the body and these babies after birth live independently. "The usual range for Russell's viper to reproduce is 20-30 per litter, this is more than usual but not rare. In 2011, a Russell's viper gave birth to 35 babies in one litter," said Dr. Mrunal Ghag Sawant, veterinarian of the Institute.

As per the protocol followed by Haffkine, a venomous snake has its venom milked aftre 15 days, post which it is released. "We will at priority release the babies along with the mother in its natural habitat soon," said an official.

"All the four venomous snakes- Cobra, Russell's Viper, Saw-Scaled Viper and Krait, are housed at the Institute that creates anti-venom. More than 50,000 people die of snake bites in India, with Maharashtra and Gujrat contributing more than 25% to the figure." said Nishigandha Naik, Director of the Institute adding that this event shows that the institute is a good habitat for snakes to breed.