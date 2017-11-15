Reply to actor’s plea in 2 weeks, Bombay High Court tells Jiah Khan’s mother

Rabiya Khan, mother of deceased actor Jiah Khan, was on Tuesday asked by Bombay High Court to file her reply to a petition filed by actor Sooraj Pancholi, seeking directions to the trial court to expedite hearing his case. Pancholi is​ facing trial for charges of allegedly abetting Jiah’s suicide.

Justice Anuja Prabudessai made it clear that pendency of the petition will not stop the trial court from proceeding in the case. Sooraj has moved HC, alleging that Rabiya Khan, by way of filing different applications, has been purposely resorting to delaying tactics, when she has limited locus-standi in the prosecution case. Khan has to file her reply within two weeks.

Pancholi was arrested on June 10, 2013 following Jiah Khan’s suicide. On July 2 the same year, the HC granted him bail. On a petition filed by Rabiya, the case was transferred to the CBI in July 2014, which refused to charge Pancholi with murder charges, as claimed by Rabiya. Thereafter, a plea was moved in HC by Rabiya seeking to form a Special Investigation Team to probe murder charges, which were turned down.

Later, the CBI challenged the appointment of special public prosecutor Dinesh Tiwari, who is assisting Rabiya Khan in the legal proceedings. The court stayed his appointment as CBI was an independent agency and the Maharashtra government could not appoint a prosecutor. Presently, the trial is proceeding before a trial court.

'DELAYING TACTICS'