Relocation promise remains on paper

Former chief ministers Vilasrao Deshmukh, Sushilkumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan had assured the residents of Kalbadevi and Bhuleshwar that illegal gold units will be shifted to a ''suitable'' location away from the area. They had also directed the state Urban Development Department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to suggest alternate land for relocating these units in consultation with the Chief Minister's office, the state environment department and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). Despite these directives, there has been little action on the ground.

And now it is the turn of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who on Monday has directed BMC to shift these units out of Kalbadevi Bhuleshwar area.

An officer from the state Urban Development Department told DNA, "All former chief ministers had asked BMC to carry out the survey of Bhuleshwar Kalbadevi area and take necessary action as per the rules.'' The former CMs had also asked BMC and MPCB to verify that the gold units install the pollution control system at their own cost.

However, the officer said BMC's action has yielded little results as some of the units against whom the action was initiated have resumed their operations.

Another officer from the State Environment department cited the recommendations that MPCB made from time to time. ''MPCB had suggested that the site would be monitored for continuous three months for acid fumes, fine particulate matter and also heavy metals. Further, water monitoring would be done following complaints by residents of discharge of black water. It was also recommended monitoring of inside air as jewellery making is carried out indoor from melting till processing.'' Further, MPCB had strongly recommended that training and awareness of residents and those working in gold units should be conducted as it will give a better insight of the health effects.