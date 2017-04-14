Regulatory body fixes fee for educational institutes

The Maharashtra fee regulating authority (FRA) has recently fixed fees for several educational institutes in the state which includes several prominent institutes from the city. Some of the institutes, whose fees were set in the recent meeting of the fee regulation authority, include Welingkar Institute of Management, KJ Sommaiyya College of Medicine, DY Patil College of Law, etc.

The authority, while evaluating the proposals submitted by educational institutes, has fixed the fees for academic years 2016-17 and 2017-18. While the fees of some institutes were set higher than that of 2016-17 for the upcoming the academic year, sources from the FRA said that overall fees of several institutes were also slashed in comparison to that of 2015.

"The FRA has slashed fees of institutes whose proposals are up for hearing. Fees for 2015 were taken as base and the authority has ensured that the approved fees for the following two years are brought down in comparison to those in 2015" said an FRA member.

While parents have already paid fees for the last academic year, they will get a refund from the college in cases where fees have been slashed. For colleges whose fees have increased, the difference would have to be paid by parents.