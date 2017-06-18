Qayoom Karim Shaikh walks free, enters Mahim house after 30 years

According to the prosecution's case, Qayoom was working with Abu Salem and the two were deported together from Portugal to India.

Qayoom Karim Shaikh, the 1993 blast accused who was acquitted by the Session's court on June 16, was released from the Arthur road jail on Saturday. Qayoom entered his house after thirty years, and claimed that Mahim has changed drastically from the time he left.

He claimed that the holy month of Ramzan has blessed him with a new life which he going to start in a few days.

According to the prosecution's case, Qayoom was working with Abu Salem and the two were deported together from Portugal to India. When asked about his plans, Qayoom replied that he plans to sleep for the next three days, and will then decide what he wishes to do with his life ahead.

Qayoom has no other criminal case pending against him and dreads going back to jail. "My family has asked me to go back to work, but nowhere near the crime world," he said.

When he was asked to describe his life in jail, he said, "It is like a mortuary. People with a lot of money can sustain. For the rich, it is a guest house with less amenities, but the poor live in terrible conditions. Government should think about the poor who are kept like herds in jails.

On his association with Mustafa Dossa and the other accused, he said that he never spoke to anyone in jail. It was only when on their way to court, that Qayoom used to interact with the others in the police van. "I never fought in jail. It was only with accused Firoz Khan, that I had a rough time," he added.

"Everyone should accept their mistakes. The court will decide on your fate. I think the court has done justice with us as well as with the society at large. Dossa should own up his mistake."