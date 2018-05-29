Publishers, e-platforms, class owners condemn Balbharti's copyright policy

Days after the Balbharti came up with a policy to copyright its textbooks, publishers, owners of online learning platforms, and class owners have expressed dissatisfaction with the policy.

Several publication houses, e-content portals, and coaching classes have written to the state education department to cut down on the heavy charges levied, going up to Rs 63,000 per year, per book.

Narendra Nandu, President, Bombay Booksellers and Publishers' Association, said that the government isn't willing to take note of the voices of dissent. "The policy of charging us to use content, which is largely taken from the public domain, is baseless. Despite writing to the government, we have not received any response from them yet. We will continue to condemn the policy in the coming days," he said.

Several online portals that provide educational content in the state have also written to state Education Minister Vinod Tawde against the policy. "In today's time, content is made accessible to remote villages in Gondia and Gadchiroli in digital format through our platforms. The charges levied are too high; none of the digital platforms make that much money. It is the students who would ultimately be affected, as this would curtail the reach to a limited few who can afford to buy content," said a member of the Maharashtra E-learning Association.

Sachin Karnavat, President of the Maharashtra Class Owners Association (MCOA) said that the association has appealed its members to condemn the step by not applying for a licence. "It is an unfair policy and class owners would join publishers in the agitation against the move," said Karnavat.

MONEY MATTERS

As per the recently released copyright policy, those wanting to reproduce content from Balbharti textbooks can apply under three types of licences — print, tutorial, and digital. The fee for it would be Rs 63,000, Rs 35,000, and Rs 31,000, respectively, per year, per subject.