Police force get 3 new mobile medical vans

Mumbai Police Commissioner, Dattatray Padsalgikar, and Divya Gehlaut, Chairperson of Indiabulls Foundation, launched three mobile medical vans exclusively for the Mumbai police force and their families.

The mobile medical vans will provide primary healthcare service to the police stations and police lines of Zone 3. The vans are equipped with generic and branded medicines and will run from Monday to Saturday. A timely referral system is also set up in place in case of further treatment to patients.