Parsis write to minister over land deal at general hospital

Protesting against an agreement related to Parsi General Hospital at Breach Candy, a member of the Parsi community had written a letter to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on November 15.

According to advocate Khushru Zaiwala, an agreement, dated October 25, was signed by medical institute – Medanta Group — with the Managing Committee of Bomanjee Petit Parsi General Hospital to operate and manage a new cosmopolitan hospital on the Parsi General Hospital premises. This, he says, amounts to an "attempt to take over the public trust property of minority institutes."

As per the agreement, Medanta will pay an annuity and a percentage of the revenue earned to Parsi General Hospital, which will help to continue offering medical relief to the underprivileged in the Parsi General Hospital.

While Zaiwala has already written to the Minority Affairs Minister and to Medanta Group Chairman, he will also be taking up the matter with the charity commissioner since the Parsi General Hospital is owned and managed by a public trust.

A letter sent to Naqvi on November 15 by Zaiwala states, "The agreement will amount to a fraud on charity since the land of the hospital has been donated for the benefits of the minority community. An attempt to turn a minority trust into a cosmopolitan trust would be a fraud. It is a public trust property and the agreement is an attempt to take over the public trust property of minority institutes. The property is worth over Rs 2,000 crores."

While the new hospital will be cosmopolitan, the existing Parsi General Hospital will continue to be only for Parsi Zoroastrians. The premises of the land will continue to remain with the Parsi community. When contacted, Bombay Parsi Panchayat Chairman Yazdi Desai was not available for comment.