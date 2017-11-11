Parsis criticise high priest for changing stand

Some members of the community even protested at the Wadiaji Atash Behram on Princess Street close to Marine Lines station.

A section of the Parsi community on Friday criticised high priest, Dasturji Dr Firoze Kotwal, for his "turnaround" and opposed the Metro 3 route even after assurance from the chief minister.

Some members of the community even protested at the Wadiaji Atash Behram on Princess Street close to Marine Lines station. The Metro 3 route (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) affects three structures related to the Parsi community. Among the others that are affected are Anjuman Atash Behram close to Wadiaji Atash Behram and Bhikha Behram well near Cross Maidan.

"It is a shameful thing. He had written a letter and also taken a stand in a Parsi paper that the route should not go under the Atash Behrams," said Pervez Cooper, a member of the Parsi community.

When DNA contacted Kotwal, he said, "After meeting the CM, I am satisfied with his assurance. The structures will not get affected nor will the well water inside Atash Behram. It is not right to say that I have changed statements. One may change one's own approach and be wiser today than yesterday. I was earlier misled. It is my duty to amend the mistakes and I think it is courageous to amend my mistake."

MMRCL’s reply

MMRCL on Friday issued a written statement assuring the community that there will be no damage to their structures or the wells. The Metro route will not pass below the sanctum sanctorum.