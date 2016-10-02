Parsi youth 'step forward' for the underprivileged

Xtremely Young Zorastrians (XYZ)—a youth organisation of the Parsi community aims to collect footwear which are in good condition to donate it to the poor on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

In an initiative called 'Stepping Forward', Xtremely Young Zorastrians (XYZ)—a youth organisation of the Parsi community will aim to collect footwear in good condition for the poor in city on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. So do not be surprised if someone comes knocking at your door to collect your spare footwear that you are not wearing but is in a good condition.

XYZ members along with their friends and family will be going to 21 different colonies and baugs in the city between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. They will collect all wearable footwear, i.e. shoes, slippers, sandals etc. Besides, those who do not have anything to donate, XYZ will also be accepting donations of Rs 200 for a new pair of shoes for the under-privileged. These shoes will then be sorted and sent to NGOs that work with poor children and are connected to them on a daily basis. The surplus will be distributed among the street children who are not associated with any of the NGOs.

Speaking about the initiative, Hoshaang Gotla, founder, XYZ said, "There are so many children who go to school but do not even have proper footwear. Hence, we thought that it will be a good initiative that our children can get connected with. The pair of footwear we discard might be the only some children have hence, we are 'stepping forward'. This initiative also brings togetherness among the community members."

Talking about the target this time, he said, "We are looking at collecting three to five thousand pairs of shoes. Besides, children who want to learn football, but do not have money for football shoes, we will buy those for them."

Zubin Billimoria, (51) a resident of Khareghat Colony said, "It is a good initiative because it gives them an idea of social responsibility."