Parents seek recommendation letter from Tawde

Scores of parents from across Maharashtra can be seen outside Minister for Education Vinod Tawde's office at Mantralaya and bungalow seeking a recommendation letter from him.

"Parents started pouring in even before the official launch of the process," officials said.

Such was the "enthusiasm" on Tuesday that his department had to depute staff to manage the crowd which had jammed the entire area around his first floor office blocking the passage completely.

"More 2,000 people approach the minister everyday. This will continue till August when the admission season ends," sources said.

There is huge demand for elite colleges and popular courses among aspirants. Due to higher cut-offs in top rated colleges and courses in demand, even high scoreres remain uncertain whether they get admission in the desired institution and course.

Interestingly, most admissions are brought under Online Common Admission Process years ago to curb such backdoor entries.

However, management quota and seats remaining after the last round of common admissions are still at college management's descretion. Parents say, "Out fight is for that seat only."

Colleges claim they don't entertain such recommendations.

While Tawde remained unavailable for comments, his aides claimed, "Tawde Saheb is not issuing any letter. As a politician he can't refuse to meet the people but he is only expressing his helplessness."