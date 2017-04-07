Parents claim kids victimised by MMK college coach

Parents of Mithibai Motiram Kundnani (MMK) College of Commerce & Economics have recently signed a letter written to the state education minister raising several concerns over the sports facilities provided to their children in the college.

In the letter, parents of junior women hockey players have alleged that their children are being 'victimised' by the hockey trainers and the sports director associated with the college. Parents have alleged that a female coach appointed by the college uses foul language with their children and often treats them rudely. "The college has recently appointed a new coach who is not very experienced. The coach often uses foul language while talking to our children, which they often complain about. Despite raising this with the coach and the sports director, no action has been taken so far," said the parent of a student on the condition of anonymity.

Some of the other allegations include poor allowances and scholarships, not getting prior notices about upcoming tournament and discriminatory treatment towards students who play for other clubs. "Some children want to play for other clubs apart from playing for the college. Students who express interest in participating for tournaments outside, are not treated well by the college coaches. The sports director has threatened our students that they would be given leaving certificates if they complain," said another parent who is a signatory to the letter.

College officials denied all the allegations and stated that there was no merit in it. "The college is committed to providing best sports facilities to our students and there is no merit in these allegations. We had hired a sports director in 2014 as per the official procedure prescribed by the University of Mumbai and the District Sports Office (DSO). Some people who were not selected for the post of director are trying to influence our parents in a wrong way to further their own interests and have sent us the complaint with signatures from parents. We have responded to their complaints. The parents have so far not approached us personally," said Dr AC Vanjani, Principal, MMK college.