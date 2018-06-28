Panel gives nod to taller Shivaji Memorial off the Arabian Sea in Mumbai

Work for the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai would start soon with the high power committee for the memorial deciding to ink actual agreement with Larson and Turbo (L&T) company and issue order for starting the actual work on Wednesday.

The committee gave its nod for increasing the height of the memorial to 212 meters which would make the memorial the tallest in the world. In the meeting it was decided that the pedestal of the memorial would be increased by 2 meters. The committee also gave nod to increased expenditure with an additional cost of Rs 81 crore taking the total estimated cost of the project to Rs 2581 crore plus GST.

The project was allotted to L&T at Rs 2500 crore plus GST, Rs 200 crore more than what was decided earlier. With additional height, the cost would increase by Rs 81 crore.

Vinayak Mete a member of the high power committee informed that the actual ground work is supposed to start after monsoon. A total time period of three years is stipulated for completing the project.

The memorial would be built on a rock island situated at a spot 3.2 kms from Nariman point inside the sea. The island is about 7.1 hectares basalt outcrop inside the Arabian sea and it is at a distance of 1.2 km from Raj Bhavan.

The government has budgeted Rs 3600 crore for the project. And for the phase one, Rs 2300 crore has been budgeted. Four jetties have been proposed to reach the memorial. One in Navi Mumbai near Sagar Sangam in Nerul, the other at Versova beach, the third one near Radio club at Gateway of India and the fourth one at NCPA, Nariman Point.