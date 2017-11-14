Palghar dist office to be one-of-its-kind

CIDCO is investing Rs 600 crore in this project. While the building no doubt will be very good looking, the administration must also ensure the common people will feel an affinity for the office.

With superb planning, fusion of modern and heritage architecture and attractive design, Palghar district head office will be the best looking district office in the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the ground breaking ceremony of the building. He assured the audience the building will have free access to the people.

"CIDCO is investing Rs 600 crore in this project. While the building no doubt will be very good looking, the administration must also ensure the common people will feel an affinity for the office. He/she should feel they will get justice here," Fadnavis said on this occasion. He also added that the state government had taken up various schemes for Palghar district and the government intended to complete them in two years.

CIDCO has been declared as the nodal agency for the development of new city of Palghar. The new city project will include Palghar, Kolgaon, Morekuran, Nandore, Dapoli, Tembhade and Shirgaon.CIDCO has been entrusted developing the office complexes as well as basic amenities. CIDCO will build District Chief Officer's office, Zilla Parishad office, Superintendent of Police's office, new administrative offices, district and sessions' court building, guest house, residential quarters for employees, conference hall and also roads, footpaths, water works, sewage and electricity among other works.

The new location of the district headquarters will be more convenient for common people and therefore ensure speedy redressal of their issues.