Over 50 bulk waste generators go green

The BMC's push for mandatory waste segregation and composting at source by bulk generators of waste has started to make an impact in the city's K-East ward. There has been a reduction of around five tonnes of waste collected from bulk generators in the ward each day.

Around 50 bulk waste generators including housing societies as well as premium hotels in K-East ward (Andheri, Vile Parle) have turned into green societies as the BMC has certified them as zero- garbage society.

These establishments have made it possible by taking a number of measures by managing waste at their premises.

In the last 45 days, the civic body's efforts of making waste segregation mandatory and composting of wet within society premises have borne results.

"Around 49 bulk generators have already started waste processing at their premises while a couple of bulk generators have already bought machines for processing waste," said Devendra Jain, assistant commissioner of K-East ward of BMC.

As per the BMC, housing society, as well as commercial units where waste generation is above 100 kg per day or the premise, is spread over 20,000 sq meter, have to manage waste at their source.

Initially, the civic body had given an October 2 deadline. However, after resistance and apprehension from housing societies to meet the deadline, the BMC had given a three months extension with a condition that bulk generators seeking time, must have to submit a plan on how they will start waste processing in advance.

