Oval-Cooperage residents protest no-parking signs

Residents of Oval Cooperage have written to traffic authorities protesting the 'No Parking' signboards put up in the area. Residets are saying that they have been parking in the area for years together and that they should be allowed to continue to do so as it does not obstruct the flow of traffic.

The stretch the residents have taken objection to is mainly from Eros Cinema running up to Mantralay, and a little further up the Maharishi Karve Road. Buildings on the road that face Oval have a number of trees outside their homes. "It is between these trees that we park our cars. It is not even that our cars are blocking traffic. Other cars are not going to run over trees to reach their destination. There is no reason for them to have put up these parking signboards," said Asha Mehta, president of Oval Cooperage Residents' Association (OCRA).

Residents have complained that there isn't enough space around. "It is not that the buildings have too much space. They are old and hardly have any space in them," said Mehta.

"On the one hand they talk about smooth flow of traffic while further down the road, situation is such that there are huge traffic jams. The bus stop at Eros and share taxi stand create traffic jams regularly. Bus officials say that since they lose business to taxis, they need to have the stand closer. We have been asking them to move the stand further down the road so that traffic moves out quickly because at certain times buses do not move until they are full. For so many years we have complained but they have not doing anything. On the contrary, on the other side of the road, instead of putting up a pole and shed, they have made a bus stand in a way that the entire footpath is encroached upon," said Nayana Kathpaliya, executive member of OCRA.

"In a letter, we have informed them how this decision of no-parking sign boards has anguished the residents," said Mehta. Traffic inspector of the zone was unavailable for comment