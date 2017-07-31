One rupee clinic's timely intervention saves heart-attack patient at Kurla

Sameer Mukri, 41, was travelling in a train late on Saturday night when he suffered from chest pain and was brought to the clinic immediately

Days after a 'one rupee clinic' helped a woman deliver her baby at the Ghatkopar railway station, doctors of a one rupee clinic at Kurla railway station have saved another patient suffering from heart attack.

Sameer Mukri, 41, was travelling in a train late on Saturday night when he suffered from chest pain and was brought to the clinic immediately. "Co-passengers rushed him to the one rupee clinic on the platform where an ECG revealed his case was that of a typical myocardial infarction (heart attack)," said Dr Rahul Ghule, who started the one rupee clinic a few months ago.

Mukri was then given the necessary treatment to stabilise him. "He was then shifted to the state-run JJ Hospital," said Dr Ghule, who along with his brother Dr Amol Ghule started the clinic. So far there are seven clinics on platforms in the central and harbour line. "We are starting one more clinic in Mankhurd this month while another one in Panvel station will be operational shortly as well," Ghule added.

Hundreds of people lose their lives in railway accidents in the city every year. In cases of cardiac arrests, like that of Mukri, it is important to get patients treated during the 'golden hour' or else the attack could be fatal.

While doctors at the one rupee clinic provide consultation for a token amount of one rupee, the diagnostic tests like blood tests are carried out at a subsidised amount.