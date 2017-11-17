One more senior MU prof resigns

A few days after a senior professor of Economics Dr Neeraj Hatekar said that he would resign from his post over the poor condition of the University of Mumbai's (MU) functioning, another senior professor tendered his resignation on Thursday citing similar concerns.

Dr Sanjay Ranade, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Communication and Journalism at MU tendered his resignation from his post on Thursday citing the overall mess at the university for his decision.

Ranade had recently come under the scanner after the former head of the department Dr Sunder Rajdeep registered a case against him and his colleague Daivata Patil in September for using casteist slurs against him. Ranade's resignation has left students shocked.

Speaking to DNA, Ranade said he was 'disappointed with the overall attitude' of the varsity officials. "Beyond allegations and the case, I was tired with the attitude of the people in the university , and the way it has been functioning. I don't think anybody in the university cares about the institution and its reputation anymore" he added.