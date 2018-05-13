One killed in a road accident in Versova

An auto driver was killed and another sustained serious injuries after a water tanker rammed into two autos parked at the side of a road in Versova in the wee hours of Friday.

The Versova Police have arrested the driver of the tanker, Roshan Ali Shaikh, 22, and have booked him for causing death due to negligence.

The deceased autodriver has been identified as Akhtaruddin Khilepa, 40.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4 am on Saturday at Yari Road when the water tanker rammed into the autorickshaws that were parked on the roadside. The two drivers were sleeping inside their respective autos.

The police said that the driver of the tanker lost control of his vehicle after a speeding auto, which was righ ahead of the water tanker, took a sudden and a sharp left. In a bid to avoid hitting the speeding auto, Shaikh made a sharp left turn as well and rammed the vehicle into the autos that were parked on the left side of the road.

Two people sustained grievous injuries in the accident and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. While Khillepa was declared dead on arrival, other was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition.

"The tanker driver fled from the spot immediately, fearing an assault by the public. However, he surrendered himself on Saturday afternoon," said Kiran Kale, Senior Police Inspector of Versova Police Station.

"The impact of the hit was so extreme that the autos have been totally crushed, along with a few other bikes which were parked nearby," he added.