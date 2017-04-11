Now, Thane cops on watch for Shaggy's sister

Police sources said that Reema is on the run in Rajasthan, and will be arrested soon

While Sagar Thakkar, the alleged mastermind of the multi-crore Mira Road extortion call centre scam, languishing behind bars, the police are now zeroing in on his sister Reema. Police sources said that Reema is on the run in Rajasthan, and will be arrested soon.

According to Thane police, Reema took over the financial reins of the call centre business in 2012. "Reema is somewhere in Rajasthan. We are inching closer to nab her," said a police source.

"Our investigation also revealed that US national Jerry Norris would encash money pack codes accumulated on Green Dot Money Pak codes, a US-based re-loadable debit card service used to make payments, for Thakkar. The money was routed via Western Union money transfer service to Thakkar. Norris used to work for Thakkar till 2014," said the officer.

He added, Thakkar had met Norris, an IT expert, online. "Norris was in charge of converting the victims' online amount into cash. He was also given a 20 per cent cut for each transaction. The rest of the money was then sent to Thakkar," the officer said.

Another police source said that the arrest of Thomas Patel, one of the major players in the call centre extortion racket, bolstered Thakkar's confidence to expand his business.

"Patel was booked under the IT Act and was out on bail within a few days. Sagar, who was also running an illegal call centre in Ahmedabad at the time, thought it would be easy to secure bail in this situation, and expand his business," said the officer.

Thakkar could only make around Rs 20 crore from the alleged Rs 500 crore fraud, police said, adding that he had invested a lot in infrastructure. Sagar's total worth is Rs 18 to 20 crore as he had invested in infrastructure, technology, office space and equipment. Also, there were other partners in the business.