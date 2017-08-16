Now, railway food stalls to accept plastic money

One can now buy eatables and cold drinks using debit or credit cards at suburban railway stations. Commuters can opt to use e-transaction instead of cash at the food stalls.

In a bid to promote cashless transactions, both the Western and Central Railways are extending the provision of these e-transactions apart from providing e-wallet as well.

The Central Railway (CR) began providing the e-wallet system and Point of Sale (POS) machines at food stalls in June 2017. The Central and Western Railways together have installed more than 1700 POS machines at 15 rail stations on a pilot basis.

"These will be extended at other stations as well. As of now 1036 POS machines have been installed in several PRS, UTS-cum-PRS and catering foodstalls to encourage cashless transactions," said a CR official.

Even the WR has installed 787 POS machines at various ticketing counters. They have already enabled 16 suburban stations with 100 percent cashless transactions. The officials also claim that the number of water vending machines will also be increased in the days to come. "We will be soon extending these POS at most of the food stalls at stations," said AK Gupta, General Manager, WR.

The WR has also installed 159 water vending machines while CR has setup 138 water-vending machines at various stations.