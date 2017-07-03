Now, land conveyance to be issued within a month

MahaRERA had to step in again this week after there were confusions regarding the period within which builders have to facilitate the transfer of land title to the occupants of a building. While one law suggests that it could be within 4 months of a society being formed, another states a one month period within allotments being made to home buyers and them registering their homes.

Since conveyance of land is an important factor, RERA issued a clarification saying henceforth all projects will have to execute conveyance within three months of obtaining occupation certificate.

Prior to the RERA Act, MOFA Act, 1963, was applied. It stated that a promoter shall transfer the title to the society in accordance with the agreement executed, and if no period for the execution of the conveyance is agreed upon, then the promoter shall execute the conveyance within 4 months from the date on which the co-operative society is registered.

Thus, there were two time periods, which gave rise to the ambiguity, and MahaRERA had to issue a clarification. The order has specified that from May 1, RERA has come into force and has an overriding effect. Therefore, for all ongoing projects, which require being registered under RERA, agreements executed post May 1 shall be governed by RERA.

THE PREVIOUS ACT