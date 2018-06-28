Now, check-in at your hotel before flying out from Mumbai airport: MIAL

Now you don't need to wait in long queues for checking in and getting your boarding pass for travelling from Mumbai airport as Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Wednesday said, it has extended its check-in facility to three hotels within airport and six hotels outside airport from where passengers can check-in along with printing their boarding passes before leaving the hotel lobby.

However, one can check-in and has his or her luggage tagged at hotel by having their boarding passes but can't check-in luggage at hotel, and will have to do the same at the airport.

The facility was recently introduced to give more facilities to passengers for ensuring hassle-free travel experience. The passenger traffic at Mumbai airport has doubled in the past 12 years. Also the number of check-in counters have increased from around 250 to more than 315.

MIAL in a statement said couple of IT infrastructure initiatives were undertaken by MIAL to facilitate better passenger movement at airport. "Mumbai airport has extended check-in facility at 3 hotels/lounges within airport premises and six hotels outside airport."

MIAL said hotels outside airport include Hotel Sahara, Hyatt, Taj Santacruz, ITC Maratha, Hilton and Lalit. "Further extension to five more hotels is in progress. This will allow passengers to directly check-in to their flight and print boarding pass before leaving the hotel lobby."

The check-in from hotel is available for domestic and international travel. Terminal 1 of Mumbai airport is equipped with self service for check-in wherein passengers can generate boarding pass and bag tag from kiosk.

THE FACILITY