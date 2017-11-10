Now, a panel to improve city's disaster mgmt

The Maharashtra government on Thursday formed a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department to suggest measures for effective handling of man-made and natural disasters in Greater Mumbai.

The committee's formation comes after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had faced a lot of flak for mismanaging the situation and not alerting the citizens a day before the city came to a standstill due to water logging on August 29 after a 300 mm rainfall in a day. At least 21 people had died with several buildings collapsing in and around the city.

Further, BMC, in its internal report, had blamed the India Meteorological Department (IMD), traffic department, Railways and others. However, there was no mention of its own shortcomings in the same report.

A government officer told DNA, "The 16-member committee comprises Mumbai Metropolitan Commissioner, BMC Commissioner, Mumbai Police Commissioner, the city and suburban district collectors and railway officials. The terms of reference of the committee is to study the steps taken following the recommendations of the Madhav Chitale committee report after the July 2005 flooding in which about 1,094 people had died. Besides, the committee will make suggestions for further improvement in disaster management by seeking proper coordination among different agencies."

The officer said that the committee can advise and guide the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority headed by the Chief Minister, the state working committee chaired by the chief secretary and the government on preventive and corrective measures for disaster management.

Further, the committee will suggest steps to improve communication among the Central, Western and Harbour Railways with BMC's disaster cell. Besides, the committee will also recommend how dissemination of information will be further strengthened to help people stranded on trains and at the railway stations.