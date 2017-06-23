Now, a MHADA CEO to head PM's pet project

MHADA as an agency is tasked to implement the projects under PMAY; hence it's better to have a MHADA CEO as a Mission Director, to make the files move faster

Mission Director for State, an important post for Prime Minister's pet project Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), is now the Chief Minister's new appointee Milind Mhaiskar in MHADA. The sudden change came about by replacing SVR Shrinivas, Chief of Dharavi Redevelopment, as Mission Director.

Earlier, DNA had reported how the state in its own government resolution had claimed that red tapism was impacting the project. While the appointment of Mhaiskar may rake up controversies since he is considered to be close to the CM, Fadnavis insists that the change from a Dharavi CEO to a MHADA CEO was facilitated only because MHADA is a nodal agency of PMAY. MHADA as an agency is tasked to implement the projects under PMAY; hence it's better to have a MHADA CEO as a Mission Director, to make the files move faster.

The state government has been making a few changes in the distribution of power off late. Last month, the hierarchy structure in the PMAY team was changed and instead of a Deputy Secretary heading it, an Additional Chief Secretary rank officer was appointed to head it.