Not segregating waste? BMC trashes 219 ALMs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to de-register 209 Advance Locality Managements (ALMs) who were either not promoting waste segregation and composting by housing societies and bulk generators, or their work in this regard has not been satisfactory. The Solid Waste Management (SWM) department has already initiated action against 20 ALMs with immediate affect, and appointment of replacement ALMs is under process.

Of the 719 ALMs registered in the city, only 456 have been found to be active. "Of these 456, 265 ALMs are working towards promoting waste management. Of these, the activity of 145 ALMs was found to be satisfactory," says Vijay Balamwar, SWM's deputy municipal commissioner.

Balamwar added that the 209 ALMs the BMC has decided to de-register include 191 ALMs who were found to not have promoted waste management at all, and 18, whose work was found to be unsatisfactory. "We are reviewing the remaining 102, and if required, they will be de-registered," says Balamwar.

The decision to initiate action against ALMs was taken during a review meeting held by civic chief Ajoy Mehta, who made it clear that BMC would not rollback its decision on waste management. The civic body wanted to know how ALMs plan to encourage and help bulk waste generators carry out waste segregation and composting.

ALMs found to not promote waste management were from D-ward (Girgaon, Malabar Hill, Peddar Road), H-West (Bandra West, Khar West) and R-South (Kandivli) wards. "We have found a maximum of 127 such ALMs in H West ward which is followed by R-South with 32 ALMs," said Balamwar, adding, "There are wards where ALMs are active and they have promised that they will co-operate with the BMC for waste management at source."

The civic body had set October 16 as deadline for all ALM members to submit their plan. Since that has lapsed, SWM has decided to take action, informed a senior official from the department.

Earlier, the BMC chief had issued a directive to all ward officials to review the role of ALMs and ensure they actively participate in the 'wet waste segregation and processing at source' drive. In the directive, Mehta had asked officials to de-register the ALMs who did not support BMC on waste management, and appoint new ones in their place.

The concept of ALMs was introduced in November 1997 with the aim of managing wet waste and dry waste at the level of housing societies. The idea was to produce fertilizer from wet-waste and reduce the amount of waste to be sent to dumping grounds.