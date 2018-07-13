Not non-motorable, but certainly bumpy: Residents

As the taxi tries to get to MG Road, it barely manages to save its bumper from getting damaged. The more than a feet deep pothole opposite Bank of India ensures that the traffic slows down from internal road further opposite Bank of India at Flora Fountain.

It is not just the highways that are ensuring bumpy rides for Mumbaikars. In the island city, while there may not be entire stretches of roads that are pockmarked due to potholes, people are definitely not in for a smooth ride.

"I travel from Byculla to Bombay Central and other places. The roads are so bad that the suspension of my two-wheeler has already broken. People are facing a lot of problem due to bad roads. Travelling continues to be an issue for all of us," said Aadil Memon, a resident of Byculla. For two-wheeler riders, travelling has been particularly bad vis-a-vis dodging potholes.

"The other day I saw a person along with his wife and kids fall down because of a pothole. He probably did not see it due to the waterlogging," said Hemant Solanki, a resident of Ambedkar Sadan, close to Kasturba Hospital. Solanki said potholes have lessened but that is no guarantee of good roads.

"They just mend this part of Sane Guruji Marg which already has cracks," he said. Those living and commuting in the island city said that main roads may not have large potholes but they have one that is deep enough to be dangerous. Odd bad patches could be seen on roads close to the Mantralaya, too.

The worst roads, some said, were closer to P D'Mello Road. "They have randomly put paver blocks even at the centre of the road. People fear to ride a two-wheeler in the night," said Kamlakar Shenoy, a resident of Mazgaon.