Noise level breaches limits on Bakri Eid

Anti-noise pollution activist Sumaira Abdulali on Saturday recorded the noise level during the Eid-al-Adha festival (Bakri Eid) celebrations. She found them to be in violation of the noise level norms for residential area.

“Bakri Eid is a festival where music is typically not played but speeches are made using loudspeakers and the early morning prayer is conducted on loudspeakers, on the road. I could manage to record noise levels at two places.

Early morning at Mahim it was be 84.2dB while at a masjid near Byculla bridge it was 86dB,” said Abdulali. She added that at both the locations loudspeakers were being used and since it was early morning and there was not much background noise, the high noise levels due to the loudspeakers were disturbing and violated the noise level norms.

The recommended noise levels in a residential zone cannot be above 55 dB during the day.

“The challenge was to be at the right place at the right time to get the noise level violation,” she said.