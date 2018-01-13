No respite for parking woes anytime soon

For the past one-and-half years, the city's first multi-storey car parking near Mahalaxmi temple in south Mumbai has remained as the elevators of the parking facility became non-functional and could not be repaired due to the nonavailability of spare parts.

The parking facility can accommodate 240 cars at a time and it was city's first multi-storey robotic car parking facility. However, due to its closure, the area now sees huge parking chaos especially during evening peak hours.

According to locals, devotees who visit Mahalaxmi temple are forced to park along the road. Sarita Patil, Bhartiya Janta Party corporator from ward number 214 said, "Whenever I enquired about the delay in starting the facility, officials had similar reply of elevators problem."

An official from BMC's traffic department said, "We are working on a plan to renovate the facility and a meeting on the same was held in the first week of January."