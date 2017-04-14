A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice AK Menon were told​ by​ the state that from this month onward the renewal fees won't be charged

Good news for auto​rickshaw and ​taxi owners, the State government has decided to do​ away with renewal charges for obtaining fitness certificates. The​ government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that the fees of​ Rs 100 to Rs 200 charged will ​be done away with.

A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice AK Menon were told​ by​ the state that from this month onward the renewal fees won't be charged.​ The fine was being charged from taxis and auto rickshaws ​and heavy vehicles for causing delay of 15 days or more for renewing fitness​ certificates.

The information was given to the high court while hearing a petition​ ​filed by Pune resident Shrikant Karve alleging that Regional Transport offices (RTO) were not following proper procedures while issuing​ permits and there were no mandatory test tracks at various RTO's.

In an affidavit filed, Manoj Saunik, Principal Secretary (Transport and​ Ports), Home Department, further stated that grants had been issued to various RTOs to procure land for brake tests. In Panvel, Malegaon and​ Nagpur, brake tests tracks had been provided and in Malegaon it was already in operation.

Moreover, in a meeting recently held to locate lands for​ constructing the 250 metre tracks for brake tests, the Transport​ Commissioner and Dairy Development Authority had carried out a joint​ inspection of the land in Aarey Colony at Goregaon in Suburban Mumbai. Inspection of a land parcel in Malavni was also undertaken. However, Public Works Department was of​ the view that the land for this was not technically suitable.

Karve alleged that RTOs were collecting fines under the head​ "Miscellaneous". He produced a receipt​ wherein he had paid Rs 400 as miscellaneous charges. The petitioner​ alleged that on an average, 70 vehicles were cleared every day by every​ RTO in Maharashtra by issuing fitness certificates, and added that​ such a large number of clearances were impossible if mandatory checks​ were followed.