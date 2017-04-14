No renewal fitness certificate fees from this month for autos & taxis

A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice AK Menon were told by the state that from this month onward the renewal fees won't be charged
Good news for autorickshaw and taxi owners, the State government has decided to do away with renewal charges for obtaining fitness certificates. The government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that the fees of Rs 100 to Rs 200 charged will be done away with.
A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice AK Menon were told by the state that from this month onward the renewal fees won't be charged. The fine was being charged from taxis and auto rickshaws and heavy vehicles for causing delay of 15 days or more for renewing fitness certificates.
The information was given to the high court while hearing a petition filed by Pune resident Shrikant Karve alleging that Regional Transport offices (RTO) were not following proper procedures while issuing permits and there were no mandatory test tracks at various RTO's.
In an affidavit filed, Manoj Saunik, Principal Secretary (Transport and Ports), Home Department, further stated that grants had been issued to various RTOs to procure land for brake tests. In Panvel, Malegaon and Nagpur, brake tests tracks had been provided and in Malegaon it was already in operation.
Moreover, in a meeting recently held to locate lands for constructing the 250 metre tracks for brake tests, the Transport Commissioner and Dairy Development Authority had carried out a joint inspection of the land in Aarey Colony at Goregaon in Suburban Mumbai. Inspection of a land parcel in Malavni was also undertaken. However, Public Works Department was of the view that the land for this was not technically suitable.
Karve alleged that RTOs were collecting fines under the head "Miscellaneous". He produced a receipt wherein he had paid Rs 400 as miscellaneous charges. The petitioner alleged that on an average, 70 vehicles were cleared every day by every RTO in Maharashtra by issuing fitness certificates, and added that such a large number of clearances were impossible if mandatory checks were followed.