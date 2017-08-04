No graft, so why should Mehta resign, asks CM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday came to the rescue of Maharashtra Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, saying, "there is no question of demanding his resignation as there has been no corruption."

The CM's reaction came after Opposition leaders in the State Legislative Council sought Mehta's resignation in the wake of the alleged Rs 500 crore SRA scam and the suspension of MSRDC chief Radheshyam Mopalwar.

Fadnavis refused to bow to the pressure mounted by Opposition. "We have initiated an inquiry. Let the report come and then we will decide.

"The way Opposition is going after Mehta, it is apparent the allegations are politically motivated and they are indulging in petty politics. There is no corruption because no final decision has been made on the SRA file. Why should our minister step down?" asked Fadnavis.

"We were in Opposition too and gave ample proofs (of their corruption), but the Congress-NCP ministers never resigned," Fadnavis pointed.

Dhananjay Munde, NCP MLC and Leader of Opposition in State Legislative Council, said the Prakash Mehta case was like 'chor bank me chori karane gaya, aur bank alarm baj gaya' (A thief goes to bank to steal, but the alarm goes off.)

"If the BJP could sack Ekanath Khadse on the charges of corruption, why not Mehta? In fact, the charges against Mehta are quite serious. We have information that nearly Rs 500 crore SRA scam has happened. We are firm on our demand. If Mehta does not tender his resignation, we will not allow the House to function," Munde said.

"If there was no corruption, why did he stop Mehta's SRA file? For an impartial inquiry, Mehta has to resign," Munde said. Opposition members later walked out in protest.