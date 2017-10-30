NMMC follows BMC on waste rule, composting

The deadline given to the societies and commercial establishments to compulsorily segregate waste into dry and wet and apply composting methods

Following the footsteps of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has made it mandatory for bulk generators to segregate waste at source and composting wet waste in society premises itself, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also served notices to about 1,000 residential complexes and commercial establishments under Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

The deadline given to the societies and commercial establishments to compulsorily segregate waste into dry and wet and apply composting methods is November 15. However, NMMC Commissioner N Ramaswamy has already started taking stern steps and last week ordered civic staff to stop lifting unsegregated waste from 50 societies. Speaking to DNA Ramaswamy said, “Navi Mumbai has 60 per cent of waste segregated at source and we intend to achieve 100 per cent segregation at source by end of March 2018. We have also deployed sweepers near pubic dustbin who force the residents to segregate the waste before throwing into public dustbins”.

“In Navi Mumbai many societies have come forward to start composting,” Ramaswamy added.