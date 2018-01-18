Trending#

Newspaper vendors to hold 1-day meet

  Thursday 18 January 2018 7:00 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Newspaper vendors from across the state will be organizing a one-day ‘Newspaper vendor conference’ on January 27 to raise their concerns to higher authorities. The event will be held at Shirodkar Hall in Byculla. The event will be organized by Brihanmumbai Newspaper Vendor Association. In Mumbai, there are over 4,500 newspaper vendors while the overall count of newspaper vendors is more than 40,000.

 
Anoopkumar Prajapati, a newspaper vendor from Mumbai, said, “We have already raised a few concerns about the issues faced by the vendors on a daily basis to the authorities. But, through this event, we all will come together. There have been instances that the civic body treats us like hawkers and fine us. We work from early morning to the evening on the road due to which we face health problems because of air pollution, less income to name a few.”

 
The association said they have invited CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam among others.

 
 

    
   
