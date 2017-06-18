New round of admissions under RTE to begin on Monday

After 37 per cent seats under the Right to Education (RTE) quota remained vacant in the city this year, the BMC's education department will now conduct an additional round of admissions for students who have been left out of the process. The new process is set to begin from June 19 as per a recent circular of the department.

This year ,7,449 seats were open for admissions across 334 schools in the city for which the BMC had got an overwhelming 9,000 applications, the number which was the highest in the last few years. Despite the huge demand, only 30 per cent of the applications translated into admissions with only 2,798 seats being filled until April 29, the deadline to seek admissions.

A large number of NGOs and education groups had pointed out anomalies in the admission process demanding a fresh round of admissions. "Considering the number of available seats, there is going to be an additional round of amdissions for students who were left out from the process earlier. The process is set to begin from the next week," confirmed an official from the education department.

While the department has already started advertising the new round, there is still no clarity if students who were left out due to technical glitches in the system will be allowed to seek admission in the round.

Sudhir Paranjape, an activist from the Anudanit Shiksha Bachao Samiti, an NGO working for the disadvantage sections said, "Thousands of students have been missed out of the admission process due to various reasons. A large number of students were not allotted any school despite applying even as seats lie vacant in schools that they have marked as their preferences. Some of them were alloted schools far from their homes due to technical errors. All these students should be admitted on a priority basis before conducting a fresh lottery," added Paranjape.

THE NORM

Under RTE, all the unaided, non- minority schools are required to reserve 25 per cent seats for students from the backward sections of the society. Schools also have to reimburse all other expenses for uniform,books etc.