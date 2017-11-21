Netizens gather storm against corrupt hosps

Jayant Singh lost one of his twin daughters, seven-year-old Adya Singh, while she was undergoing medical treatment for dengue at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram

'I have started this page to fight against the corrupt and commercial healthcare institutes in India. Please be a part of this fight,' reads a message by the father of a seven-year-old girl who lost her life to dengue.

Jayant Singh lost one of his twin daughters, seven-year-old Adya Singh, while she was undergoing medical treatment for dengue at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram. In order to create awareness about what he claims is corruption in the private healthcare sector, Singh has created a support group on Facebook called 'Fight against Healthcare Corruption Group'.

Created 10 days ago, the group already has over 2,430 members. Singh said, "I want to highlight the hospital's apathy and how they treat it as a mere source of money. They are not into the well being of a patient. According to me, the private health sector has become a source of money and is only used for commercial gain."

The group has several posts and photos by members complaining against private hospitals, and also has a poll asking members what the government should do for health care. A majority have voted for an improvement in infrastructure and services in government hospitals.