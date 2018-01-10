Need parking? Empty pockets

There have been several allegations against builders who sell parking slots to buyers, illegally. Alone in MahaRERA there have been almost half a dozen cases where the home buyers have alleged that parking was being sold to them, but couldn’t prove it.

However, the builders have realized that parking is a utility for flat buyers who buy a house at a premium and hence in several instances, flout norms and sell parking.

In Mumbai a parking space can cost you around Rs 25,000 in a small building and the same can cost above Rs 2.5 lakh in not so posh locality. However, in areas like Bandra it can cost anything between Rs 8 to Rs 20 lakh. The same is available between Rs 2 to Rs 7 lakh in Kandivali.

“Every builder knows parking spaces are less in a building and every buyer wants a parking space. Builders do sell parking, however not many homebuyers speak about it,” said Prakkash Rohira, of Karma Realtors.

However, experts say parking under no circumstances can be sold and in the event of less availability, methods like lottery should be used. Sampat also claims no car park can be sold and every new building should have a parking of 25 per cent reserved for guests.