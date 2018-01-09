Nariman Point locals oppose hawking zone plan

The Nariman Point Association (NPA) has written a letter to the municipal commissioner and town vending committee (TVC) opposing the proposed hawking zones in the area.

The letter, written by NPA chairman Dr Earnest John II reads, "Nariman Point is known to be one of the prime business districts in India and is internationally renowned. NPA is a representative body of the societies in Nariman Point Area. We hereby submit our objection in respect to the recent hawking zone list proposed by the Supreme Court."

The municipal commissioner and TVC are taking into consideration suggestions and objections from citizens regarding hawking pitches across the city. The letter also makes a mention of the existing menace caused to traffic and pedestrians due to the proliferation of hawkers in the area.

As per the proposed plan, 305 vendor spots have been earmarked for Nariman Point which amounts to five times the existing hawker strength. The letter goes on to state the proposal is in contradiction with the First Schedule of Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act, 2014 which states that vending activities will not lead to overcrowding and unsanitary conditions of public spaces, areas and streets and not impede the movement of the general public.

"As per the proposal, the number of hawkers will increase by five times. It should be less than what they already are," said Jeyson Nadar, NPA spokesperson. He added, "Around 18 to 20 hawkers operate on Free Press Journal Marg which was supposed to become a non-hawking zone. Rules say that only one footpath of a road will have hawkers but on Jamnalal Bajaj Road, they are present on both sides."

There was no response when DNA tried to contact the assistant municipal commissioner of A ward.