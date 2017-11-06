Name liquor brands after women to push sales: Maha minister

While the NCP's women's wing protested at places like Nashik, the Aam Aadmi Party's Preeti Sharma Menon said this was "stooping to a low level"

Sparking a furore, Maharashtra water resources minister Girish Mahajan said liquor manufacturers should rechristen their products with names of women to increase sales. Mahajan, speaking at a function at the Satpuda co-operative sugar factory at Nandurbar in north Maharashtra on Saturday, referred to the unit's chairman Deepak Patil's statement that their 'Maharaja' brand of liquor suffered from poor demand.

"You said your liquor is not sold much," said Mahajan, who also holds medical education portfolio in the Maharashtra government, adding that Bobby, Bhingari and Julie brands of alcohol had high sales.

"So, I asked you, what is the name of your liquor brand? You said Maharaja. Then how can things fit in? Change it to Maharani and see how sales boom. Nowadays, it is like this, liquor also has the names of women. Same goes for tobacco, with names like Kamal, Vimal, Suman," he added.

"If you try this… I feel your sales will certainly show a difference," said Mahajan.

The statement was condemned by political parties. While the NCP's women's wing protested at places like Nashik, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Preeti Sharma Menon said this was "stooping to a low level".

"What is the purpose of saying this? I am shocked a minister from the state is so eager to increase liquor sales. Is this his social responsibility?... how did he make this anti-women statement?" said Menon, demanding that he apologize to women immediately.

This is not the first time that Mahajan, who represents Jamner in Jalgaon in the state assembly, has found himself in the middle of a controversy. Earlier this year, the ex-ABVP worker considered close to CM Fadnavis, had been criticized after he attended the wedding of Dawood Ibrahim's relative.