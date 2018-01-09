Nagpada neta pushes for sports upgrades in 4 municipal schools

The face of Nagpada and nearby areas is changing especially in the field of sports. Last week, the local corporator held a meeting with officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) education department and proposed an upgrade in the sports facilities of four civic-run schools that fall in the ward. He claims that a fund of Rs 20 crore will be needed for the required repairs and upgrades in facilities. A tender of Rs 5 crore has already been floated for one of the schools. Boxing, basketball and football are the three sports that have recently gained popularity with students from the area.

Rais Shaikh, the local corporator, said, "We held a meeting last week. The four BMC schools in my area are Madanpura Urdu School, Umar Rajjab, Undria and Meghraj Shetty Marg Secondary School. To upgrade these school buildings, a fund of Rs 20 crore is being sanctioned and one tender of Rs 5 crore for Meghraj Shetty Marg School has already been floated. The emphasis for the renovation is on sports. Madanpura will have a football turf making it the first BMC school to have one." Shaikh claims that football and other sports have been played in the area for generations but the lack of infrastructure led to a decline.

Only last month, a 13-year-old boy, who lives in a shanty located next to the Mumbai Central bus depot, represented the state at a national-level boxing game in which he bagged a silver medal. In addition, last month itself, nearly 250 students from BMC schools in E Ward participated in a talent search for football training organised by the Indian Football School, Germany in association with the Football Club India (FCI). They selected around 10 students who will be trained by FCI Academy free of charge for three months and the best 15 players will be sent to Germany for further training.

There was a time when Nagpada was famous for its basketball players, however, over time, the sport disappeared from the area.

However, now flush with fresh funds from the BMC, the area's Bachchu Bhai Khan Playground is being renovated with world-class facilities. Apart from this, the Jhula Maidan, another ground in the area is also being revamped for children to play cricket and basketball.