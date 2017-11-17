My son's murderers should be tried in fast-track court: Babloo Singh

The father of a 10-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by two of his employees has now demanded that the case should be tried in a fast track court and also demanded capital punishment for his son's assailants. The Powai police, during the investigation, recovered the dupatta allegedly used to strangulate the boy.

"We have conducted the last rites of Ritesh. The case should be tried in the fast track court so that the justice is not delayed. I demand death punishment for Amar and Lalan who killed my child for personal gains. Our entire family is in shock," said Babloo Singh.

According to the police, on November 12, victim Ritesh Singh was allegedly kidnapped. Locals had informed Ritesh's father Babloo that Ritesh was last seen in the locality with his employees Amar, 21, and Lalan, 20, after which Babloo made enquiries with the two. But they claimed that they were unaware of Ritesh's whereabouts. The police detained Amar and Lalan for questioning and after sustained questioning, they broke down and narrated the entire incident, police said.