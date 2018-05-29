Mumbra coaching class owner held for sodomising minor

The Mumbra police has arrested the owner of a private coaching class for sodomising an 11-year-old student from Mumbra. The matter came to light when the student confided in his mother about the incident while recuperating from non-stop diarrhoea.

On May 26, parents of the 11-year-old lodged a police complaint against the coaching class owner of Kausa. "The parents alleged that the owner of the classes had unnatural sex with their son in November 2017 and April this year," says senior police inspector Kishore Pasalkar of Mumbra police station.

Since last one week, the boy had been suffering from non-stop diarrhoea and vomiting. It was when the child confided in his mother about the tutor's misdeed.

"The boy told his mother that the alleged accused would ask him to stay back while all the students left and then sodomise him," says Pasalkar. He has also alleged that along with him two more students were also violated by the tutor and his two colleagues.

The cops arrested the coaching class owner who was produced in Thane court on Monday. "We will send the child for a medical test and also investigate the matter with the doctor who had been treating him for diarrhoea," he adds. The cops are also investigating whether other tutors were also involved in this act.