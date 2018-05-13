Mumbai: You'll be able to choose the gender of your S3 cab driver

In a move meant to promote passenger safety, especially of its woman clientele, S3 cab aggregator, which launched its services in Mumbai on Saturday, said cab hailers will soon have the option to choose whether they want to drive with a male or a female driver.

S3, or Sahyadri Smart Safe Private Ltd, claims to have received 350 applications from woman drivers.

The latest entrant in the cab-hailing service segment, S3 is an initiative of drivers who formerly worked with Uber or Ola.

S3 director Sohel Kazani said, "Around 800 new cabs have already hit the streets of Mumbai and we intend to expand the base to 4,000-5,000 cabs in the coming months. But it's not only about numbers for us. We want to offer premium service."

He said a lot of research was done before launching S3. "We offer facilities like option for female or male driver while booking through our app. It will be available in a month. There will be CCTV cameras inside the cabs to record audio and click photos once the customer presses the SOS button."

S3 claimed its drivers will be trained in seven different languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and French, to cater to international and local tourists. "Drivers who can speak French will be an added benefit," Kazani said.

The cab service also said will be no surge pricing, which means passengers won't have to shell out more during peak demand.

Unlike Ola Share and Uber Pool, however, S3 will not offer passengers the option of sharing cabs.

DRIVING SAFE